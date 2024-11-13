Okonjo-Iweala: WTO To Convey Special Meeting For Selection Of Next DG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The World Trade Organization has said it would convey a special meeting of its General Council to advance the process for selecting the next Director-General.

A statement issued by Chair of the General Council, Ambassador Petter Ølberg of Norway on Tuesday, said the meeting will be held on November 28-29, 2024.

The meeting follows the announcement by the Chair on 9 November that no candidates for the position of Director-General had emerged by the 8th of November nomination deadline, other than the incumbent Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

In his communication to members, Ambassador Ølberg said that, based on his contacts with delegations over the past days, and as has been done in past instances where the incumbent Director-General was the only candidate, he intends to convene a special formal meeting of the General Council on 28 and 29 November.

The first day of the General Council meeting would allow members to hear a presentation from DG Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her vision for the WTO, followed by a question-and-answer session, the Chair said.

The second day could then provide an opportunity for members to decide on the appointment of the next Director-General.

On 8 October, the WTO formally commenced the process for appointing its next Director-General, with members given until the 8th of November to submit nominations.

DG Okonjo-Iweala’s current term comes to an end on 31 August 2025.