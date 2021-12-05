Ex- Enugu Commissioner For Lands Arraign, Remand In Prison Over Alleged Land Scam

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Commissioner for lands in Enugu State, Surveyor Victor Nnam, who recently resigned from office has been arraigned and remanded in prison custody over alleged scam committed while in office .

Nnam, who fell out with his former principal, governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, leading to his resignation, was arraigned before Honorable Justice I. N. Buba of the Federal High Court Enugu, was dragged to Court by the state Government over allegations bothering on forgery.

The presiding judge who gave him an option of N200m fine and a landed property at the expensive Zoo estate in Enugu for his bail condition later remanded him at the Enugu maximum Correctional Service facility pending when he would meet the bail condition.

African Examiner recalled that the Ex- Commissioner quit his job about a month ago, over allegation of inhuman act by the state governor, Ugwuanyi against some Senior Staff of the Land Ministry.

Shortly after his resignation, Operatives of the anti- graft agency, the Economic and financial Crimes Commission EFCC launched investigations into his activities at the ministry following multiple petitions received from officials.

Our Correspondent gathered that some of the petitions were allegedly masterminded by the Ugwuanyi led administration, with a view to nailing the former Commissioner as well as instigate fear in him, so as not to open up on the state government’s ill actions on land issues.