Ex- Enugu Commissioner For Lands Arraign, Remand In Prison Over Alleged Land Scam

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Commissioner for lands in Enugu State, Surveyor Victor Nnam, who recently resigned from office  has been  arraigned and remanded in prison custody over alleged scam  committed while in office .

Nnam, who fell out with his former principal, governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, leading to his resignation, was arraigned before Honorable Justice I. N. Buba of the Federal High Court Enugu, was dragged to Court by the state  Government over allegations bothering on forgery.

The presiding judge who gave him an option of N200m fine and a landed property at the expensive  Zoo estate in Enugu for his bail condition later remanded him at the Enugu maximum Correctional Service facility  pending when he would meet  the bail condition.

African Examiner recalled that the Ex- Commissioner quit his job about a month ago, over allegation of  inhuman act by the state governor, Ugwuanyi against some Senior Staff of the Land Ministry.



Shortly after his resignation, Operatives of  the anti- graft agency,  the  Economic and financial Crimes Commission  EFCC launched investigations into his activities at the ministry following multiple petitions received from officials.

Our Correspondent gathered that some of the petitions were allegedly masterminded by the Ugwuanyi led administration, with a view to nailing the former Commissioner as well as instigate fear in him, so as not to open up on the state government’s ill  actions  on land issues.

