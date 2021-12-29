W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ex- Enugu LGA Boss, Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past Chairman of Enugu South Council area of Enugu State, Hon. Sunday Ugwu is dead.

He was said to have passed on yesterday, even as circumstances surrounding his demise was still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

However, Sources said  he has been having health challenge for some time.



Fondly known as Sunny Motors, the Ex- Council boss, was a car dealer in Enugu and was appointed Senior Special Assistant to Enugu State Governor,Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  after his tenure as local government Chairman.

