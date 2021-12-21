Ex- NUJ President, Abia Information Commissioner, Bonnie Iwuoha Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former National president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, and Commissioner for Information in Abia State, Comrade Bonnie Iwuoha is dead.

A family Source said he died Monday evening in Umuahia, the Abia State capital during a brief illness.

The former Commissioner was at the 7th NUJ triennial delegate conference held in Umuahia two months ago, where he addressed the participants and colleagues.

Until his sudden demise, he was Special Adviser, (SA) Media to Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

He was a one time Managing editor/head of editorial department , Daily Times of Nigeria between 1991 and 1993.

His last major media engagement was Chairman, Screening and Election Committee of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) at the 40th Biennial Convention of the guild held in Kano in June this 2021.

Both Abia State government and National Leadership of the (NUJ), under the watch of Chief Christopher Isiguzo, are yet to make any comment on the unfortunate development.