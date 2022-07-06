Kuje Prison Attack: 64 Boko Haram Suspects Missing – Defence Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, on Wednesday, stated that 64 Boko Haram suspects in Kuje Correctional Facility are missing.|

Magashi made this known during a press conference at the facility in Abuja.

It could be recalled that unknown gunmen had attacked the prison with explosives on Tuesday night.

Reacting, Magashi stated that the attackers are Boko Haram insurgents and 64 of its members, who were inmates in the facility, are missing.

He said: “What actually happened, they came in their numbers and released some of the inmates. We are now trying to determine the kind of inmates they released.

“We are trying to see what we can do to see that all escapees within the prison accommodation are brought back to the prison yard.

“About 994 inmates, we have about 600 already inside now. Many people are being recaptured. The people who came to do this, from the records, belong to a particular group, from all indicators they are Boko haram.

“Presently we could not locate any of them. Currently, they are about 64 of them as inmates and we could not locate them.”