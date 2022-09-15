Father Bags 21 Years Imprisonment For Defiling, Impregnating Daughter

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Thursday sentenced a 52-year-old man, Akin Isaac, to 21 years imprisonment for defiling and impregnating his 18-year-old daughter.

The prosecutor said that the defendant had started having an unlawful sexual intercourse with his 18-year-old daughter while she was six years old, which resulted into at least one pregnancy.

She also submitted that the defendant attempted to procure abortion for her and regularly administered drugs to her to prevent pregnancy.

In view of this statements, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced the convict to 21 years imprisonment following his plea bargain application, dated April 21.

“In view of the guilty plea of the defendant to one count of defilement, I hereby find the defendant guilty as charged,” Taiwo said.

The judge thereafter asked the defendant if he had anything to say, following his conviction.

African Examiner reports that the convict knelt down in the dock and pleaded for mercy, saying he had an aged mother to look after.

Taiwo, thereafter sentenced him to 21 years in prison and added that the sentencing should take effect from June 2020 when he was arrested.