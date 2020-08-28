W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: 2 Killed As Helicopter Crashes in Lagos

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, August 28th, 2020
Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A helicopter operated by Quorom Aviation has crashed in the Opebi area of Lagos State, says National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the accident.

The agency said the helicopter went down around 12 noon local time and crashed into a residential area on No. 16, Salvation Road in the Opebi area.

“One person was rescued alive and two persons died,  including the pilot” Farinloye said.

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=55192

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Place your Ads on African Examiner

ADVERTISEMENT

FirstBank

sponsored ads

zenith bank

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us