BREAKING: 2 Killed As Helicopter Crashes in Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A helicopter operated by Quorom Aviation has crashed in the Opebi area of Lagos State, says National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the accident.

The agency said the helicopter went down around 12 noon local time and crashed into a residential area on No. 16, Salvation Road in the Opebi area.

“One person was rescued alive and two persons died, including the pilot” Farinloye said.

