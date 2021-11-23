FCTA Demolishes 100 Illegal Structure

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Tuesday demolished over 100 illegal structures obstructing road construction leading to Kukwaba II Train Station, in Karon-Majigi community.

Mr Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant (Designate) to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, who led the exercise, reiterated the commitment of the administration towards infrastructural development.

He warned that every illegal structures standing on the way of any project would be demolished without compensation.

Attah, who expressed sadness over the loss being incurred by victims of demolition, said government would remain focused to citizen-oriented service delivery in all facets.

He noted that the Kukwaba train station had been completed and ready for use, but the occupants of illegal structures had refused to vacate the area, thereby slowing the road construction project.

“We are in Karon-Majigi to remove all illegal structures that are obstructing the road project to Kukwaba train station. We have to clear the houses wrongly built on the road corridors.

“This is against the warnings that we have always given via the media that you cannot buy land from the local Chiefs and build without approval.

“The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello was very clear when he addressed journalists at the Presidential Villa that all those who illegally buy land and built houses on road corridors will not be compensated,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Hope Thompson, Assistant Director, FCT Department of Development Control, confirmed that all indigenous people whose houses were affected had been adequately compensated before the exercise.

He said that non- indigenes, who defied urban and regional rules to build without building approval, would not be compensated by the administration.

NAN