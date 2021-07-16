Fear Grips Enugu Residents As Seven Northern Livestock Dealers Die In Artisan Market

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Strange disease has hit the New Artisan livestock market in Enugu, South East Nigeria, leading to the deaths of seven persons as at Friday afternoon.

The development has thrown traders in the market and environ, as well as residents of the area into fear.

A Cattle dealer and one of the leaders of the Livestock traders Association of the market situated along the Enugu Port Harcourt road, Alhaji Danlandi Mohammed, who confirmed the ugly development to African Examiner on Friday said “we are really worried over this strange deaths in this our place.

“Seven persons have died so far between yesterday and today. And they include four men and three women, and all of them are Northerners” he disclosed

“We have not seen this type of thing before. But we are suspecting that it may be as a result of Cholera outbreak here.

“The reason why we are suspecting is that it may be as a result of Cholera , because those that died were seriously vomiting and stooling before they died.

According to him, aside those that have passed on, some people who were also hit by the strange disease became unconscious and were rushed to the hospital.

He however, called on the state government to as a matter of urgency to come to their rescue.

Efforts by our Correspondent to Speak with the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Obi Ikechukwu, on the development was unsuccessful, as his mobile phone line was switched off as at the time of filling this report.

However, the state Commissioner for information, Barrister Chidi Aroh, when contacted by our Correspondent, said he was not aware of the development, saying if that actually happened, the Commissioner for Health will let him know.

The State police public Relations officer, PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, ASP, also told Our Correspondent that he was yet to get any information to that effect.

But promised to get back to our Correspondent after making some contacts























