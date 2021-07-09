T.B Joshua Gave Me, My Wife Money After I Won Election – Gov. Akeredolu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredu, has stated that the Late Prophet T.B Joshua gave him and his wife money when he won his first election to become the governor of Ondo State.

Akeredolu disclosed this at the funeral service of Prophet T,B Joshua at the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, on Friday.

According to him, the late cleric drove from Lagos to his (Akeredolu) Ondo home when he won his first governorship election to congratulate him well and at the end of their meeting, Akeredulu disclosed that the cleric gave him money to entertain his guests.

“When I won election to be governor of Ondo State, T.B Joshua drove to Ondo State to wish me well and when he was leaving, he put money in my pocket and said, ‘as a governor, you’ll need money to entertain people.

“He also gave me money to give to my wife. I must testify openly to what T.B Joshua did for me.”























