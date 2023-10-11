FG: Airlines To Pay Compensation For Delayed, Cancelled Flights Soon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Festus Keyamo, the minister for aviation and aerospace development, has stated that domestic carriers will soon start to pay compensation to customers for cancelled or delayed flights.

Keyamo made this known in Abuja when he talked about flight disruption challenges in a meeting with the airline operators of Nigeria (AON).

According to Keyamo, the federal government may soon begin to compel airlines to compensate travellers as stipulated by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Act.

“On delayed flights, I want to speak for the ordinary Nigerians who complain every day about delayed, cancelled flights. I know you have said all your reasons. You have blamed the government and a few things we do. But I also want to say that it is not all the government,” Keyamo said.

“At times, you say you were waiting for passengers to finish passing through the screening machine. At times, they have finished passing through screening machines. They are waiting in the lounge for five hours and you cancel your flight.

“So, you see, after some time, we will start implementing the provisions of the NCAA Act. You know, Nigerians don’t know there is compensation for delay. If it is an act of God, you cannot pay. But if it is human fault, the NCAA Act says you will pay. So, for all airline operators, while I have praised and supported you, I will also support Nigerians. You will pay them. After some time, I will put my feet on the ground. Pay them when you delay, cancel their flight.”

Keyamo tasked the airline operators to maintain stable communication channels that will enable passengers to get cancellation notices promptly.





