FG Hands Over $3.02B Completed Section of PH – ABA Rail Line to NRC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- The Federal Ministry of Transport has officially handed over the completed Port Harcourt – ABA section of the Eastern Narrow-Gauge Railway Project to the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

The contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nig. Limited, handed over the project to the Federal Ministry of Transport at an event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday.

Project Supervisor, Federal Ministry of Transport – Engr. Ayo Dada who received the completed assets on behalf of the Federal Government, and officially handed over to the Railway Corporation said, the assets include the dismantled tracks, rehabilitation and reconstruction of subgrade 62.800 km, the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the 27 sets of the turnouts at Port Harcourt station, Elelenwo station, Obuzor station, Umugo and ABA station, among others.

“The handed-over assets handed over to the Ministry by the contractors include; the dismantled tracks 283.060 km, rehabilitation and reconstruction of subgrade 62.800 km, supply and laying rail for the main line 62.800 km, laying rail for the siding lines 5.690km, rehabilitation and reconstruction of 27 sets of the turnouts at Port Harcourt station, Elelenwo station, Obuzor station, Umugo station and Aba station, rehabilitation of the existing 4 steel bridges at DK6+807.2, DK10+858.6, DK13+243.8 and DK27+469.2, reconstruction of 1 concrete bridge at DK4+252, rehabilitation of 10 existing culverts, reconstruction of 12 new culverts, reconstruction of 35 level crossings and construction of 33,275 m drainage to the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMOT), added said.

Dada disclosed that operations had since commenced on the rail lines which according to him will boost the economy of Rivers and Abia states, adding that the project will get to Maiduguri in no time.

“The completion of this project is expected to boost the economy of both cities and states, bringing development and growth to the region. The railway will also provide a safer and more efficient means of transportation, reducing the risk of accidents and congestion on the roads,” Dada stressed.

On his part, Deputy Director, Track and Civil – Nigerian Railway Corporation, Ogunade Adesegun who represented the Managing Director of NRC, Ben Iloanusi, hailed the completion of the project.

He said the development is a testament to the government’s efforts to provide efficient transportation systems, and that the dividends of these efforts are now materializing for the benefit of Nigerians.

Adesegun also called on locals to ensure the protection of the rail lines from vandals, noting that the project belongs to Nigerians and its security should be everyone’s business.

He further revealed that local vigilante groups have been contracted to secure the tracks, and that other security measures have been put in place by the government to forestall the activities of vandals.

“We all have this property. We are suppose to take charge of the property. At the Federal level, the ministry and the presidency have security measures as regards that,” he said.

The Contractor Khairi/Jamub SDN Limited represented by the Project Manager, Engr Olufemi Aransiola said the total cost of the project from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri is $3.02 Billion.

As you may know, in March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari performed the groundbreaking of the rail line project, saying it would stimulate economic activities in 14 states where it traverses.

The Eastern Narrow-Gauge runs from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri connecting 14 states across the South-south, South-east, North-central, North-east and slightly North-west because of Kafanchan and the branch line to Kaduna Junction linking the Western Line