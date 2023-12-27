Plateau Massacre: Death Toll Increase To 115 –Mutfwang

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has stated that the death toll in the Christmas Eve attacks in the state has risen to over 115.

Mutfwang made this known on Tuesday when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

According to him, the attacks were unprovoked and he called on security agents to fish out those behind the attack.

The African Examiner recalls that unknown gunmen attacked over 15 communities in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the state on Christmas Eve.

The terrorists set many houses ablaze on Sunday night and also looted farm produce. They destroyed properties as they killed the residents.

Mutfwang said: “Just when we had finished preparations for Christmas, unprovoked attacks were unleashed on our communities.

“As I am talking to you, in Mangu Local Government alone, we buried 15 people. As at this morning, in Bokkos, we are counting over 100 corpses. Not to talk of that of Barkin-Ladi.”





