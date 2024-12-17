FG Renames UniAbuja Yakubu Gowon University

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has officially renamed the University of Abuja as Yakubu Gowon University.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris disclosed the decision on Monday at the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting for the year, presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

While speaking on the rationale behind the decision, Idris said that the renaming serves to honor Gowon’s role in nation-building during and after his tenure as Head of State.

“This is a way to ensure that his legacy is preserved for generations to come and to remind Nigerians of his immense contributions to the country’s development.”, he added.

According to him, the change comes as a tribute to the contribution of General Yakubu Gowon, a former military Head of State, towards the unity and progress of Nigeria.