FIFA Confirms Three Bids For 2027 Women’s World Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – FIFA on Saturday confirmed that three bids to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027 had been lodged “across three confederations” before the bidding process closed.

From Europe comes a joint bid between Belgium, Netherland and Germany while Mexico and the United States also teamed up as they submitted another joint bid just before Friday’s deadline.

Brazil is the only country with a sole bid.

“FIFA will now conduct a thorough evaluation process, including on-site inspection visits that are due to get underway in February 2024, before publishing its findings in a bid

The final decision will be made through an open vote at the next FIFA Congress in Bangkok on May 17, 2024.

South Africa had planned to bid but withdrew last month with their federation preferring “to present a well-prepared bid for 2031”.

The United States hosted the 1999 and 2003 World Cups on its own, and Germany hosted the 2011 event.

The last Women’s World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July and August this year, with Spain beating England in the final.

AFP





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



