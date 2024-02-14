FG Will Soon Announce A Ban On Employing Housemaids Less Than 18 Years Old

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government will soon make a pronouncement on the issue of employing underage house helps that are less than 18 years, to end cases of child abuse and violation.



According to the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, there will be an enforcement programme to that end to be driven by the Federal Ministry of Justice.



“Again, in a couple of days, there will be a pronouncement from this ministry on taking house helps that are less than 18 years. We are going to put a stop to it, there will be a pronouncement within a week and an endorsement programme towards that action.

“And we will need the whistle blowers, who are Nigerians, to come and fight for your country, especially now. Come out and give information of anything that you feel will help this country,” she urged.

The announcement is inspired by Anambra-based lawyer, Adachukwu Chukelu-Okafor, currently at large, who allegedly burnt her 11-year old house help.



She was alleged to have used hot pressing iron and knife to burn and chop in pieces, the private part of her house help. Kennedy-Ohanenye has placed a placed a ₦2 million on the suspect.

“The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs is offering ₦2 million to anybody that will lay hands on this woman and hand her over to the Police. We need this woman urgently because the girl is in pain and has been in the hospital. It could be your child or anybody’s relation, so let us not fold our hands,” she said.

NAN





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



