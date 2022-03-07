NDLEA Arrests 41 Suspects In Kaduna, Abuja – Official

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested no fewer than 41 suspects in Abuja and Kaduna State for drug related crimes.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that at least, 30 suspects were arrested at Malali area of Kaduna during raids aimed at destroying drug joints across the state.

He said that a suspect, Usman Dahiru was arrested with 24kg cannabis concealed in two sacks of used clothes on March 3, along Abuja-Kaduna express road.

He added that another suspect, Abdulrazaq Rabi’u was also arrested with 100,000 counterfeit US dollars.

He also added that NDLEA operatives in Anambra recovered 38,862 red star cartridges along with 13 cartons of illicit drugs when they raided a warehouse in Onitsha.

The NDLEA spokesperson said that 11 suspects were arrested and 81.2kg of drugs were seized in a major raid on March 5.

This he said were in black spots like Torabora, Karu Abattoir, Jabi motor park and Forest all in FCT, Abuja.

Meanwhile, a principal suspect in the importation of 451,807 Captagon tablets weighing 79.119kg in September at Apapa Seaport Lagos, had been taken into custody after six months on the run.

Babafemi said the suspect, Nwoku Uche, 36, Known as ‘Jihadist drug’, added that the consignment was the first ever recorded seizure of Captagon in West and Central African Sub-Region.

” In his statements, he claimed to have met the person who gave him the job on LinkedIn while he was paid N5m to clear the container.

“He then used a third party bank account to process the Form M for the clearing of the illicit consignment, “he said.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as commanding officers and men of Kaduna, Anambra, FCT, Apapa port for the arrests and seizures

Marwa charged them and their compatriots across the country to remain vigilant and on the offensive until all drug cartels in Nigeria were completely dismantled.

NAN