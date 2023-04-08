Foreign Affairs Ministry Debunks Suspension Of Minster From APC Allegation

…. Describes Speculation As Mischievous.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has debunked allegation in the social media that the Minister, Geoffery Onyeama has been suspended by the ruling All progressive Congress APC over his refusal to blackmail the presidential Candidate of the Labour party LP, Mr. Peter Obi in the United States. (US), describing the rumour as mischievous.

Spokesperson for the Ministry, Mrs. Francisca Omayuli, in a statement made available to African Examiner Saturday said there is no iota of truth in the said social media allegation.

Said “the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to a story circulating on social media that the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama has been suspended by his Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) because as alleged, “he was sent to the United States to blackmail Peter Obi, and he declined the request”.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs states that there is no iota of truth to the mischievous allegations.

She added that “the General Public is therefore called upon to disregard the story.

Recall that the crisis- ridden Enugu state chapter of APC, and home state of the Minister had on Wednesday announced his suspension alongside former president of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, ex governor, Sullivan Chime and others.