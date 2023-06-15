Forgive Sunday Igboho, Ayinde Begs Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka K1 De Ultimate, has tasked President Bola Tinubu to forgive embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Igboho.

K1 De Ultimate made the appeal in a live performance as he sang about the need for Nigeria to be at peace.

The singer tasked Tinubu to harmonise all interests as there is a need for unity in Nigeria.

He said: “Asiwaju, please anyone who has offended you. Irrespective of their tribes — Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa — we need to embrace ourselves.

“Akanbi, please let Sunday Igboho come back home, he’s one of our own. ”Omo eni o sedi bebere, ka fi ileke si idi omo elomi” meaning, ‘One cannot say because one’s daughter has ample buttocks, he would put the waist beads on another man’s daughter.

“Please, when Tinubu settles properly in office, kindly resolve this gray area. Let Sunday Igboho return to his roots. Likewise, other agitators from various regions, call their leaders to a roundtable discussion.

“I know it is what you can do, and you can do it.”





