Hoodlums Bath Four With Acid In Yola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police in Adamawa State have confirmed an acid attack on four people in Yola, the state capital.

The spokesman of the command Sulaiman Nguroje, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the development to reporters in Yola yesterday.

Nguroje said the attack was reported to Jimeta Police Division on January 6, by one Fawas Mohammed and the case was filed for investigation.

Narrating his ordeal to reporters, Fawas Mohammed, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, alleged that the attack had a political undertone.

He accused one Alhaji Abubakar Sarki of allegedly masterminding the two attacks on him.

Sarki said the Department of State Service (DSS) had invited him on the matter.

He, however, denied the allegation and described it as “cheap blackmail.”

“I was invited by the DSS in the state over the matter where I told them that I don’t know anything about the alleged attacks,” he said.