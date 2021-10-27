Sit-At-Home Order: Enemies ’Il Manipulate Anambra Election Results – Igbo Elders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A socio-political organisation under the aegis of Igbo Elders Consultative Forum has criticized the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra in Anambra State, disagreeing that it would give the enemies of the people the opportunity to ‘cook’ the results of the governorship election scheduled for November 6.

The organisation, however, warned against secret trial of the detained leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, saying it would worsen the crisis and tension in the South East.

The Secretary of IECF, Charles Nwekeaku, who stated these in an interview in Abuja, said by sitting at home, people who do not mean well for the Igbos would simply ‘cook’ election results and impose on Anambra State any person as their governor.

He said, “The sit-at-home order, if observed, will hurt the Igbos generally and Anambra State specifically, as it will give the enemies of the people the opportunity to ‘cook’ election results and impose any person on our people as a governor.

“Rather than stay at home, IPOB should mobilize our people to vote out enemies of the people, whose stock in trade is just to carry out the evil agenda of their paid masters.

While faulting the restriction of Igbo delegation to the trial of Kanu before Justice Binta Nyako as dangerous, the IECF said it would aggravate the already charged tension and insecurity in the South East zone.

Nwekeaku said, “The trial should be open to the public, at least, the stakeholders including journalist, lawyers, and Igbo elders. The decision of the Federal Government to restrict journalists, lawyers, respectable traditional rulers and the Igbo delegation to the trial of Nnamdi Kalu will aggravate the already charged tension and insecurity in the South East zone, thus endangering whatever peace process mechanism that is being empanelled by various stakeholders now.

The Igbo Elders Forum is delighted that Nnamdi Kalu was present at the October 21, 2021 Court sitting, thus confirming that he is alive, contrary to the hitherto speculations that all might not be well with him.

“However, to barricade the whole court premises and prevent the Igbo delegation, led by His Excellency, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former Governor of Anambra State, and other stakeholders from entering the Court sitting gives the impression that the whole process may lack transparency, fairness, justice and equity.

“We are yet to come to terms that respectable Igbo Elders that came to the Court to witness the trial of Nnamdi Kalu were humiliated and kept under the sun for some hours by some overzealous security agents. When we protested against the ill-treatment melted against our elders, we were told that the ‘’directive came from the above.’”























