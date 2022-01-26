Former Lagos Police Commissioner, Odumosu, Retires

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Tuesday, inspected the final parade as a police officer, taking a bow out of service.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his note of commendation, said Mr Odumosu served Lagos and the country with every mental and physical strength he is endowed with, saying it was time for the star crime buster to drop off the uniform for a post-service life.

Mr Odumosu’s retirement from the Force followed his recent attainment of the rank of AIG, after which the statutory retirement age set in. He was enlisted in the police on March 3, 1990 and served for 32 years.

The AIG took a bow at the Pull-out Parade and Valedictory Ceremony organised in his honour by the Lagos State Government at the Police Training Ground in Ikeja.

The event was attended by members of the State Executive Council; representative of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP); former IGP Musiliu Smith; Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu; wife of the Minister of Works and Housing, Abimbola Fashola; Commissioners of Police from Southwest states; Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials; and family

Mr Odumosu, nicknamed “Tango One” for his skill in flushing out criminals, served as first chairperson of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) and also the Commander of the State-funded Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

Mr Sanwo-Olu described him as “nemesis” of criminally-minded elements, noting that the ex-Lagos Commissioner of Police had a deep knowledge of the nooks and crannies of the State.

The governor thanked the outgoing AIG for his service to Lagos during which the State recorded receding crime rate. The governor said Mr Odumosu attended to his constitutional duties with vigour, courage and without giving excuses, adding that he led officers serving in the State’s Police Command from the front throughout his tenure as Commissioner.

“Hakeem Odumosu’s appointment in November 2019 as Commissioner of Police in Lagos came with much expectation, as it was believed that his arrival would bring the long-sought succour which many Lagosians yearned given the security challenges facing the State then,” the governor said.