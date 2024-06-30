Former Nigeria’s Defence Chief, Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi Dies At 75

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Chief of Defence Staff, Adm. Ibrahim Ogohi, has passed on after a brief illness at the age of 75.

In a brief statement by the Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Sunday, the former defence chief died in the early hours of Sunday, at his Abuja home.

He was the defence chief between 1999 and 2003, and was the first Nigerian Navy officer to attain a four-star general rank.

“With deep sorrow, I announce the death of Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi (rtd), a former Chief of Defence Staff (1999-2003).

“He passed on in Abuja in the early hours of today. More details will be communicated later,” Gusau said.

Born on Nov.14, 1948, Ogohi hails from Okura Olafia in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to his public profile, he had his early education at St John’s College, Kaduna, from 1962 to 1966 and enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in 1967 of regular course 4, passing out in 1970.

Ogohi attended his Midshipman course in the UK in 1971, and technical course in India in 1972, under water Warfare Course India in 1976, then the U.S. Naval War College Course in 1980 and 1992.

He was Commanding Officer, Eken NNS France in 1982; Commander NNS Anansa in 1985, and Director of Administration at the NDA from 1986 to 1987.

In 1992, he was Directing Staff in the National War College, and Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command Staff College, Jaji in 1995.

In May 1999, he was appointed Chief of Defence Staff till 2003. (NAN)