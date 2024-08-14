Police Nab Libyan Driver For Smuggling Six Nigerian Women

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Libyan driver was on Tuesday in the Bishr area of Libya was arrested by security operatives for allegedly trying to smuggle six undocumented female migrants from Nigeria.

According to available information, his arrest was made in a routine patrol after police intercepted their vehicle and arrested the driver.

According to Migrant Rescue Watch, an organisation known for monitoring migrant activities stated that the driver alleged that the women were his family members but authorities saw through the lie and took the driver and the women into custody.

The persons involved have since been transferred to the Bishr Police Department in Libya as security authorities begin investigations.

The statement said: “Libya 05.08.24 – Police patrols arrested in the Bishr area a Libyan driver for an attempted smuggling of 6 undocumented female #migrants of Nigerian nationality. The driver claimed that the female passengers were his family. All transferred to Bishr Police Dept. for legal action.”