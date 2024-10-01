FRSC Recovers ₦8.6 Million From Accident Scene In Kaduna, 2 Injured

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command’s operatives on a rescue mission have recovered ₦8.6 million at the scene of an accident on Monday.

The Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna. Nadabo said the road crash occurred at Area G Samaru, along Zaria to Funtua road at 1900hrs, which left two persons injured.

He disclosed that a Ford pickup belonging to the Nigerian Army, with registration number FST 134FX and a Toyota Corolla. Nadabo said that the pickup van was moving towards Funtua when the Corolla, with registration number KTN 316 HK, travelling to Zaria, apparently at high speed, lost control and crashed into the Ford.

He said the initial investigation revealed that the cause of the crash was speeding and loss of control. Nadabo said, “A rescue team from Zebra 55 Shika led by the Zebra Head conducted the rescue.”

He said further investigation showed that three people were involved in the crash, two sustained various degrees of injury, while one person was injury-free.

“The injured were conveyed to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika for further treatment.

”In addition to the rescue conducted, a sum of ₦8.6 million was recovered at the scene.

“The entire amount belongs to the owner of the red Toyota Corolla , while arrangements are neing made for him to fully recover before handing over the money to him,” he said.

Nadabo said the corps in Kaduna would continue to engage all the relevant and critical stakeholders in advocating and creating more awareness of safety. He added that the corps would not relent in its call for road users and motorists alike to work with FRSC in addressing the menace of road traffic crashes in the state.

The commander appealed to motorists to imbibe the culture and conduct of safe driving particularly through townships and the highways. He appreciated the Kaduna State Government for its untiring support of FRSC activities in the state.

Nadabo also commended the media for aligning with FRSC’s values in propagating the word of safety always.

NAN