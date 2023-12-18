Fubara: Don’t Pull The Ladder You Use In Climbing, Wike Warns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Amid the political crisis rocking Rivers State, ex-governor Nyesom Wike, has warned politicians not to pull the ladder they used in getting to exalted positions.

“Don’t pull the ladder that you use in climbing. When you are coming down, the ladder may not be there,” Wike said on Sunday.

“And leave the ladder too so that other people can also climb the ladder.”

Wike, who has been embroiled in a dispute with his successor and incumbent governor of the oil-rich state, Siminalayi Fubara, spoke at his residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital while addressing the traditional ruler of Ogbaland who had come to felicitate with him on the occasion of his birthday.

The chiefs and other members of the traditional institution from Ogbaland in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state were led by the traditional ruler, Nwachukwu Nnam-Obi III, who sued for peace in the state.

In his response, Wike, who is also the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), assured the monarch that he will listen to his advice and that he is welcome to peaceful resolutions.

Speaking further, the minister debunked claims that the political imbroglio is an ethnic war, insisting that there is no such consideration.

“We didn’t vote based on ethnicity…but for the unity of Rivers,” the minister said.

“We shall never be part of violence but will always support peace.”

“There are rules within the political group you emerge.

“You cannot say that because an Oba has emerged and then an Oba will not follow the rules of the traditional institution. No; an Oba will always obey the rules. So also in politics, there are things you must not do and there are things you must do.”





