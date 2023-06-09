My Government Will Provide Palliatives To Cushion Impact Of Fuel Subsidy Removal –Akwa Ibom Gov.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Akwa Ibom governor, Umo Bassey Eno on Thursday said that the state government would put in place palliatives for the people of the state to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Eno disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa

According to him, the state has already distributed palliatives to the local government areas, adding that he would also meet with petroleum marketers in the state on the issue of the fuel subsidy removal.

“So we’re looking at those ways whatever we need to do and the president has directed that states governors, of course, should work on palliatives for the citizenry.

“We will do just that there are a number of things and as we get into early next week if you focus on Akwa Ibom, you will see various things we are going to put in place to support our people and shield them from the effects of the subsidy removal.

While speaking on the purpose of his visit to the President, Eno said, “we came to visit with the President, to congratulate him on the election and his swearing-in and to pledge our support, our commitment and our loyalty to the President and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Politics is over and governance has started. So Akwa Ibom is an integral part of Nigeria and we have to work with the federal government to ensure that Akwa Ibomite will see the benefits of democracy and we cannot do that if we work standing apart.

“So we came to visit with the president like I said, to congratulate him and pledge our support to work with him and our commitment as a state so that Akwa Ibomite will derive the full benefit of democracy.

“There are lots of things we expect from the federal government and it’s only with that cooperation that we can work together and achieve the common good, whatever I know I can do, to bring the dividends of democracy to my people, I will do it”, Eno added.

“We talked about the Calabar-Itu road. We will need the president to help us intervene and let’s get that road finished. We talked about our Ibom deep seaport, we will need the president to also intervene and let’s get the Seaport.

“I also mentioned to him the export license, the free zone for our airport, so that the maintenance, repairs, and overhauling facility there, we will be able to bring in spare parts to service the airplanes.

“These are strategic partnership that we want with the federal government. So, I talked about it and he has promised to look into it, and I believe him”, he added.