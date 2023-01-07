Akeredolu Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Ikare Akoko Over Unrest, Killings

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Ikare-Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko North East Local Council of the state.

In a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, the 24-hour curfew takes immediate effect. In the statement, the curfew became imperative following the violent clashes that rocked the New Year’s carnival in the town, which resulted in the killing of some youths.

Sporadic gunshots pervaded the community on Tuesday and Wednesday when some youths loyal to the Olukare of Ikare-Akoko and the Owa-Ale of Iyometa engaged in a bloody clash over the usage of Okoja quarters for the carnival.

With many youths injured and houses set ablaze, palpable tension enveloped the community as residents expressed fear of another round of possible attacks.

Akeredolu, while expressing disappointment over the continued clashes despite meeting with the two traditional rulers, said that security operatives had been mobilised to ensure strict compliance with the curfew.

“A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Ikare-Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko North-East Local Council of Ondo State, with immediate effect.

“The decision was made at the state security council meeting chaired by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

“This follows the escalated violent clash in the town since Tuesday, which has continued unabated, despite the meeting held by the government and the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh, and Owa Ale of Iyometa, Oba Adeleke Adegbite, to rein in their subjects.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order just as investigations are already under way to unravel the real cause(s) of the violent clash.

“For emphasis, Ikare-Akoko has been closed down for any unattended human movement and activity until further notice.”