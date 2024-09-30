Fubara Knocks Critics, Says Those Seeking Recognition Have Lost It

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has dismissed the behaviour of individuals seeking societal recognition as trivial and unworthy of prestige.

He said those who place undue emphasis on public acknowledgment have “lost it,” stressing that, by the grace of God, he requires no such introduction.

The governor made these statements during an inter-denominational church thanksgiving service as part of the activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day celebration, held at St. Paul’s Cathedral of the Anglican Communion in Port Harcourt.

He said that those antagonising his administration have continued to express frustration at seeing how firmly the affairs of State have been conducted, and the milestones achieved.

The governor accused such people of being determined to lay hold on the soul of Rivers State to control it as their personal estate, but insisted that his administration has taken it already to secure it as commonly owned by all Rivers people.

Governor Fubara said, “The frustration you are seeing in their faces today is about this point we have gotten to. So, please, be strong. All the Babylonians that we are seeing today, you will not see them again.

“God has a reason for allowing the devil or the evil one to stay long. It is not that He can’t take him or take them away but He gives them time to repent. And when they continue, He will come heavily, and then, they would say, it would have been better that they had left when they had time. That will be our story in this State.

“But, you see, anybody that is making noise for recognition, it is a sign that he has lost it. By the special grace of God, I don’t need an introduction. I have the name, and I am the one standing here.”

The governor stated for the record in order to correct the wrong narrative peddled in some quarters, and explained that he signed the contractual sum of N200billion loan papers from Zenith Bank to fund the construction of the 50.15-kilometer dual carriage Port Harcourt Ring Road as a project started by his administration.

He also stated that his administration is embarking on the construction of the actual Trans-Kalabari Road project worth N225.1billion, plus the General Hospitals together with the Psychiatric Hospital in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, among others, which nobody can lay claims to at all, adding that the projects were being funded without borrowing.

He said, “They even say, they don’t know what we are doing. Let me remind them, it is Fubara that signed the paper to borrow from Zenith Bank the N200billion for the construction of the Port Harcourt Ring Road. So, it is my project.

“It is Fubara that awarded the Trans-Kalabari Road that they couldn’t do. They did only a bridge from Krakrama, but I am the one doing it: the complete span, and it is N225billion. I didn’t borrow.

“It is this same Fubara that is building a General Hospital, which I also included a Psychiatric Hospital because they will need it very soon. So, tell them that what I did in 1 year is what they did in 8 years.

“It is only empty container that makes noise. If God has given you opportunity, eat your plantain and keep quiet. God will continue to give us the strength to do the best for our people, without fear.”

Governor Fubara insisted that if they continue to deride the grace of God on his life, they will continue to struggle for needless public recognition or approval that depicts how much they have fallen out of grace themselves.

The Governor explained that his policy in office is not to embark of mere jamboree of groundbreaking for projects but assured that any project started will be inaugurated and actually put to public use.

Governor Fubara said: “Very soon, you will see what we are doing. It is not about doing roads to your business interest. I don’t have any business interest. Whatever I am doing, I am doing it for the people of Rivers State.

“We will not take any decision that we cannot defend. We won’t be part of anything that will bring any form of disgrace to our dear State. This State is important to us. It is the only thing that we have.

“It is the beautiful pride. That is why they are struggling, coupled with the improvement in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) we have done. That is why they are struggling, we know. But, do it with modesty, you don’t need to destroy the house.”