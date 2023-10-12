NAF Airstrikes Kill Bandits In Zamfara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Over 100 bandits have been reportedly killed by the airstrikes of the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The bandits got information about the troops’ presence along the route which forced them to withdraw back to the Dansadau axis of Maru Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian Air Force airstrikes, however, engaged and targeted the terrorist group, neutralised on Tuesday and burnt over 100 of them with their motorcycles while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The mass burial of the slain terrorists was reportedly conducted in the Sangeko forest in Niger State and Babban Doka in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim confirmed the airstrikes to Channels Television, adding that the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

Reacting, the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the airstrikes in Zamfara State.

He however could not confirm the number of casualties.

Zamfara is one of the state worst hit by bandits activities in the north. Others include Niger, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina.





