Tampering Constitution, Cause Of Unrest In Most Countries Of The World – Ken Nnamani

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The president of the fifth assembly and former Nigeria senator , Ken Nnamani has put his thoughts, experiences in the national assembly during his tenure into a book titled standing strong.

He stated that in any good thing there must be check and balances, he said journalist play vital role in checking the society , he said without check and balances there will be autocracy

He disclosed this in Lagos at a media parley with journalist

Standing strong is a collection of experience during his tenure as a senate president of the fifth assembly, the book centers on accountability , checks, constitution, better governance, , third term bid, creation of additional states

The book is an attempt to document what happened in his time at the national assembly and the ability to stand strong as a people and make Nigeria a better place

He reiterated further that when we are always planning, the country as whole may not grow, so that what happened in Guinea will not happen in Nigeria, he further said that we need to follow our own constitution , the national assembly cannot write constitution and equally it is cumbersome to write

He stated that tampering constitutions in most countries of the world generally cause unrest

Standing strong is not about pulling people down or in a way abusive

There is seamless energy between the legislature and the executive ,

He spoke about Nigeria having a faulty leadership requirements process , stressing further that u must know who you are electing, his capability, soundness of mind and above all fear of God.

Senator Nnamani added that he had no regret serving at the national assembly , saying that during his tenure there was cooperation , unity and understanding with other fellow senators in the house
























