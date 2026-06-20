FUOYE Suspends 2 Students Over Alleged Cyberbullying of Former SUG President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The management of Federal University Oye-Ekiti has suspended two students over their alleged involvement in the cyberbullying of the institution’s suspended Students’ Union Government (SUG) president, James Iyanuoluwa Adio.

The university announced the suspension in a statement published on its official news portal on Friday. The statement was signed by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Tajudeen Opoola, who is currently serving as the Acting Vice-Chancellor.

According to the university, the affected students, Alao Iyanuoluwa Odunayo and Olawale Abiodun Samuel, allegedly conspired to cyberbully Adio by posting details of his private affairs online after he reportedly failed to meet certain financial demands.

The institution condemned the alleged actions, describing them as conduct capable of damaging the university’s reputation. It stated that investigations into the matter are ongoing but directed the two students to proceed on immediate suspension pending the outcome of the inquiry.

The management reiterated its commitment to maintaining discipline and preventing any behaviour that could tarnish the image of the university.

The latest development comes days after Adio himself was suspended alongside a Deputy Director in the Students Affairs Division over allegations of extortion. University authorities alleged that he was indirectly involved in the collection of ₦1,000 from newly admitted students for practical sessions. Investigators reportedly traced about ₦700,000 linked to the exercise to his personal bank account.

Following his suspension, a private video allegedly involving Adio surfaced online and circulated widely on social media, attracting significant public attention and prompting intervention from the National Association of Nigerian Students.

The university has not disclosed when its investigation into the cyberbullying allegations will be concluded.