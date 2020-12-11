Group Raises Hope On Africa’s Health Security

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) has announced its plan to launch a new initiative aimed at strengthening health security and resilience in Africa.

CCA is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests in Africa. It also serves as a neutral, trusted intermediary connecting member firms with the essential government and business leaders/resources they need to do business and succeed in Africa.

The Council has broad membership that includes large multinational corporations as well as small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), both U.S. and African.

Through country and sector-specific working groups, special high-level events, business conferences, customized member services, trade missions and various advocacy programs.

In addition, CCA provides member companies with greater access, connections, and insights for doing business between the United States and Africa.

Dubbed, “U.S.-Africa Health Security and Resilience Initiative”, the two-year programme will bring together major U.S. and African leaders, corporations, multilateral organizations, foundations, and other stakeholders.

Moreover, it is basically aimed at creating strategic partnerships, provide critical Africa health-related information, and facilitate trade and investment to strengthen Africa’s health systems.



The initiative which is similar to what CCA undertook on HIV/AIDs more than a decade ago, will also establish a high-level private sector task force, and will focus on three key areas which have been identified as critical pillars for strengthening African health security and building resilience.

These critical pillars, according to a statement distributed by APO Group on behalf of CCA, include disease response and management preparedness; Universal Health Coverage implementation in Africa and Africa health sector trade and investment.



“The launch event on December 15, 2020 will include keynote remarks by Dr. John N. Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention at the African Union, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Board Chair of Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, and Caroline Roan, President, The Pfizer Foundation and Vice President of Global Health and Patient Access at Pfizer Inc.

“Following the keynote remarks, the launch event will feature a high-level panel, titled “Strengthening Africa’s Health Security: Lessons Learned from COVID”, moderated by Dr. Jeffrey L. Sturchio CEO of Rabin Martin and Board Chair of CCA. The panel will include distinguished experts from both the private and public health sector”, the statement said.



The statement also added that attendance at the launch event is free but registration is required for interested participants, adding that more information can be accessed on the website of CCA. (www.CorporateCouncilonAfrica.com).

