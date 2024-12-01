Ghana Presidential Poll: African Union Says Candidates Must Adhere To Rule Of Law

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the Chairman of the African Union High Level Panel on Sudan, has called on candidates in Ghana’s forthcoming presidential election to obey the rule of law throughout the electoral process.

Chambas made the plea in Accra on Thursday while delivering the keynote address at the signing of a peace pact by the candidates.

The presidential election in Ghana will be held on Dec. 7.

A copy of the speech delivered by Chambas at the forum was made available to NAN in Abuja on Friday.

Chambas said that the signing of the peace pact was a commitment to uphold the principles of fair play.

According to Chambas, the pact is a wake up call to party faithful and followers of candidates that there is no place for violence in democratic elections.

“When the Heads of State of Africa adopted the Silencing the Guns Initiative, they sought through it to build an Africa at peace with itself and with the rest of the world.

“Across the continent, one of the triggers of conflict has been poorly conducted elections,” he said.

Chambas said African leaders were desirous of bequeathing to present and future generations a peaceful continent which would focus on underdevelopment, poverty and inequalities.

He said Ghana had stood out as a shining example of best practices of election management systems, technology, innovation, processes and procedures.

Chambas, however, warned all stakeholders against complacency, saying the burden had now shifted to the Electoral Commission, Ghana Police Service and supporting security agencies, political activists, media and judiciary.

” There can be no complacency. Ghana’s past successes are no guarantee or assurance of current or future performance,” he said.