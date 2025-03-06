Group Decries Division Amongst Nigeria’s CSOs, Launches Policy To Address It

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Abuja based Civil Society organization, (CSO) Thoughts and Mace Advisory, has described the alarming rate of polarisation and fragmentation among members of CSOs in Nigeria, blaming the development of competition for funding, ideological differences, generational gaps, amongst others in the sector.

It equally identified internal conflicts as one of the factors militating against the progress of the sector, adding that the situation has continued to do more harm than good to the CSO space in Nigeria

The group, funded by Ford Foundation, noted that the sector in Nigeria plays a pivotal role in promoting democratic governance, fostering social progress, advocating for human rights and social justice, but regretted that the sharp division amongst the operators has continued to affect its progress.

Founder of Thoughts and Mace Advisory, Mr. Udo Jude Ilo, stated this in Enugu yesterday during official launch of a policy Document and Civil Society Dialogue series on addressing polarisation in the CSO sector in Nigeria.

Represented by the organization’s programmes Manager, Joy Ekanem Babasola, the organization said “however, there are cases of fragmentation and polarisation in the sector arising from competition for resources, ideological differences, intergenerational dynamics, interpersonal conflicts and external pressures.

According to the group “these divisions can hinder collaboration, weaken advocacy, threaten cohesiveness, and reduce the actors overall effectiveness and impact on beneficiaries and national development. While differences of opinion are inhenrent in a democratic environment.

“These must not escalate into toxic divisions that undermine the sectors collective goals”

The Programme Manager further explained that the policy brief document highlights the critical need for deliberate effort to address the challenges by promoting inclusivity, fostering inter organization trust and encouraging collaborative advocacy.

She stated that the eleven page document with executive summary equally outlines actionable recommendations for CSOs, donors, and the government to mitigate polarization and strengthen the sector’s capacity to deliver on its collective mandate of social and common good.

“Completion for finding, ideological differences, generational gaps, political affiliations, and reginal or ethnic tension contribute to division within the sector”

“Historically, CSOs have been key players in mitigating social fragmentation, yet they vulnerable to the same divides challenges such as misinformation, disinformation, hate speech, and social distrust hinder their ability to mobilize effectively, undermining their legitimatacy and influence”

The group stated that while the study which carried out in the various geo political zones of the country focused on understanding the drivers, impacts, and potential solutions to polarisation amongst CSOs in the development sector, consultations were held with Non governmental organization NGOs, foundation and grassroot groups operating within humanitarian assistance, long term development and advocacy for social change.

It therefore, emphasised the need for the CSOs to change the ugly narrative by proactively addressing the issue of divisions, fostering inclusivity and building trust, noting that by so doing, they can reclaim their pivotal roles as catalyst for social progress, democratic governance, and sustainable national development.

In a key note address, Barrister Mrs .Nkem Awachie, founder of HerClickcity, had equally highlighted issues that devides CSO in Nigeria, stressing the need for them to work together in bridging such divides, rebuilding trust, and facilitating open dialogue.

Also speaking, her implementing partner in Enugu, South Saharan Social Development organization SSDO, said the police document was comprehensive and truly proffered solutions to the aforementioned problems in the CSOs space.

Executive Director SSDO, Dr. Ilechukwu said: “Thoughts and Mace Advisory, in collaboration with the South Saharan Social Development Organization today successfully hosted the Policy Paper Launch and CSO Dialogue on Polarisation in Enugu.

“Under the theme “Addressing Polarization in Nigeria’s Civil Society Sector,” the event underscored the urgency of fostering collaboration across ethnic, religious, and political divides to promote unity and social cohesion.

Vincent Menkiti, a Senior Staff of Thoughts and Mace Advisory had I presentation shared valuable research findings on the causes of polarization and offering practical recommendations to mitigate its impact.

The event also witnessed SSDO’s Statement of Commitment, reaffirming the organization’s dedication to advancing dialogue, empowering marginalized communities, and promoting good governance as essential steps toward reducing polarization in Niger