W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Glo Customers To Be Barred From Calling MTN Lines, Says NCC

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, January 8th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says Globacom customers will be barred from calling MTN lines owing to non-settlement of interconnect charges.

This is according to a Monday statement by NCC Director of Public Affairs Department Reuben Muoka.

“Globacom was notified of the application made by MTN and was given the opportunity to comment and state its case,” he said.

“The commission, having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness, determined that Globacom does not have sufficient or justifiable reason for non-payment of the interconnect charges.”

According to him, once the notice expires, “subscribers of Globacom will no longer be able to make calls to MTN but will be able to receive calls.

“The partial disconnection, however, will allow in-bound calls to the Globacom network.”

Five years ago, MTN had acted upon an NCC directive and disconnected Glo customers over a N4bn debt.

_______________________________

Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank

For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=93235

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us