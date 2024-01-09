Glo Customers To Be Barred From Calling MTN Lines, Says NCC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says Globacom customers will be barred from calling MTN lines owing to non-settlement of interconnect charges.

This is according to a Monday statement by NCC Director of Public Affairs Department Reuben Muoka.

“Globacom was notified of the application made by MTN and was given the opportunity to comment and state its case,” he said.

“The commission, having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness, determined that Globacom does not have sufficient or justifiable reason for non-payment of the interconnect charges.”

According to him, once the notice expires, “subscribers of Globacom will no longer be able to make calls to MTN but will be able to receive calls.

“The partial disconnection, however, will allow in-bound calls to the Globacom network.”

Five years ago, MTN had acted upon an NCC directive and disconnected Glo customers over a N4bn debt.





