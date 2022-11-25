Godfrey Okoye University , European Business Park Set For Opening In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – All is now set for the official opening of a multi -billion vocational training facility, the Center of Practical Skills as well as the Godfrey Okoye University European Business park, all at the permanent site of the Catholic Church owned institution located at Ugwuomu Nike, Enugu East, Council area of Enugu state.

Spokesman of the International Centre for Migration policy Development ICMPD) Bernhard Schragl disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday, shortly after conducting them round the facilities, said the event would take place on Friday, 25th, November 2022.

He explained that the initiative is a unique combination of private entrepreneur involvement and skilled worker training, adding that it will enable 100 people per year to undertake duel education and training to learn skilled trades and become plumbers, electricians and construction supervisors.

The Spokesman, stated that the companies located in the business park will be responsible for the Practical training while the theory will be taught by the Center of Practical Skills.

Schragl, further hinted that the business park was set up by private investors, but the Center of Practical Skills is implemented by the International Center For Migration Policy Development ICMPD, in collaboration with private investors as well as the Austrian Development Agency.

He added that the center will have operational support from the GIZ funded by the German Government.

Schragl, quoted the ICMPD Director General, Michael Spindelegger as saying that ” A high and professional level of training helps all parties: people can find skilled work, sustainable knowledge transfer takes place and companies have well skilled workers available”.

According to him, one of the initiative of the park is to create prospects for the local population, stressing that the skilled worker training is in line with European standards and is based on the dual principle of theory and practice.

“Many European companies see the opportunities that exist in many African markets. Usually, only the really big ones dare to take the step. That is why we have created the conditions so that SMEs can also establish themselves in a secure and stable environment” he quoted the Director General of ICMPD.

“In view of these opportunities, many companies are willing to contribute to the training of workers they soon employ.

Schragl, equally revealed that there are also plans to open a start- up Centre in 2025, which will help people to become self- employed and start their own business.

He hinted that ICMPD is an international Organization with 19 member states and more than 460 staff members active in more than 90 countries worldwide.