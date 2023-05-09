EEDC Restores Power Supply To Imo As NUC, TUC Suspend Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has restored supply to Imo following the suspension of a week-long industrial action embarked upon by the organised labour in the state.

This is contained in a release signed by EEDC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh and made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Tuesday.

He said the development followed a unilateral decision by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to suspend their industrial strike to enable peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues in an atmosphere of mutuality.

“Consequently, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which is the primary source of power supply to EEDC, has been directed to immediately restore supply to enable EEDC distribute to its customers.

“By this development, power supply was restored to Owerri metropolis and most parts of the state yesterday, while effort is being made to gradually restore the remaining areas.

“EEDC, therefore, appreciates its esteemed customers in Imo State for the calm and understanding they displayed while the industrial action lasted,” the release read.

It will be recalled that the organised labour, on May 1, after its joint Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting, directed all affiliates of both NLC and TUC in Imo to withdraw their services effective from 12 midnight on Tuesday.

This followed the alleged violent disruption and unprovoked assault on Imo State workers by agents of Imo State Government during the May Day celebration.

Ezeh pledged the company’s commitment to consistently working to deliver improved services to their esteemed customers.