Gov. Aliyu Launches Sales Of Subsidised Rice At 55% Discount

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State on Wednesday, inaugurated the sales of subsidised rice and other essential commodities at 55 per cent discount rates across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration, which took place in Kware Local Government Area, signalled commencement of the programme across the 244 wards of the state.

Aliyu explained that the initiative aims to alleviate the economic hardship faced by citizens, assuring that the programme would be sustained to pave way for food security in Sokoto.

“We have made the process transparent and non-political with a view to ensuring the success of this initiative in supporting the entire population of the state.

“Our goal is to ensure that all residents of Sokoto, regardless of political affiliation or religious background, benefit from this programme,” he assured.

The governor revealed that the state government has spent N14.4 billion to procure 280 trucks of rice for onward sell to the public.

“Each ward will receive 600 bags of 50 kg rice, which will be sold at a 55 per cent discount rate.

“We have reduced the price of a 50 kg bag to N38,700, a 25 kg bag to N19,350, and a 10 kg bag to N7,740,” he said.

Aliyu added that his government did not intend to collect the proceeds from the sales, instead, it would open a special account where the funds would be used to buy more foodstuff for sustainability of the programme.

“I have also directed the sales committee to provide smaller measurements for those who cannot afford the 10 kg bags,” he added.

The governor urged religious scholars in the state to use their pulpit to continuesly encourage wealthy individuals to support the less privileged in their respective communities.

He further assured that adequate measures had been put in place to ensure that the commodities reach the intended beneficiaries.

Earlier, the Chairman of the sales committee, Alhaji Chiso Dattijo, assured the governor that due process would be strictly followed during the sales process.

He also announced that: “rice is now available at all designated locations across the 244 wards of the state.” (NAN)