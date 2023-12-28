Gov Oyebanji Signs N159.5bn Ekiti 2024 Budget Into Law

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Wednesday, signed into law the 2024 appropriation Bill with an assurance that his administration is fully prepared to implement the budget for the realisation of his administration’s shared prosperity agenda.

The 2024 Appropriation, Christened ‘Budget of Sustainable Growth and Development’ was presented to the governor by the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, and other principal officers at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Ado Ekiti.

The 2024 Budget estimate is N159,572,481,915.51, out of which 56% is appropriated for Recurrent Expenditure and 44% for Capital Expenditure.

Speaking while signing the budget, Oyebanji reiterated his administration’s determination to ensure that the budget is fully implemented to drive sustainable growth and improve the standard of living for the people of Ekiti State.

He said the budget is expected to stimulate economic activities, create job opportunities, and enhance the overall socio-economic landscape of the State as well as assist his government to deliver on its campaign promises and fulfill its obligation to the people.

While thanking the Speaker and Members of the House of Assembly for their thorough review of the budget and preparation of the final budget, the Governor said the Assembly has proven to be a reliable partner in the development agenda of the state.

The budget signing was also witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Chief (Monisade Afuye), members of the state House of Assembly, and the state executive council.





