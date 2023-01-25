Governor Akeredolu Prays For Good Health

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday prayed over the state of his health.

Akerdolu, who stated that God has the power to heal and make him well, prayed to God to fill him with peace and take his pain away.

The governor disclosed this in a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

The African Examiner recalls that there has been growing concern concerning Akeredolu’s health.

Governor Akeredolu, speaking on the issue acknowledged that he is not a superhuman as the immunity his office enjoys does not cover his physical wellness.

He said: “Father God, thank you for your compassion. It gives me peace to know that you understand my pain and fear, that by your love you are moved with compassion for me, and that you have the power to heal, restore, and comfort me.

“Please take my pain, Lord, and by your boundless compassion fill me with your peace. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”