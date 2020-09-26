Governor Ayade Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Religious Matters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, has approved the appointment of 18 special assistants on religious matters.

African Examiner reports that nine persons were previously appointed for the same position in 2016 and they were retained.

The special assistants represent the 18 local government areas in the state and were picked from the three senatorial districts.

The Special Adviser on media and publicity to the governor, Christian Ita, confirmed these appointments.

“Yes, the appointment of the men of God as special assistant on religious matters is true,” he said.

African Examiner reports that this latest appointment by the governor makes it more than 1,000 aides have been appointed by the governor in 2020.

