W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Governor Mbah Appoints Chief Of Staff, 23 Others

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, June 20th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, has approved the appointment of Victor Udeh, as his Chief of Staff and Kenneth Ugwu as the Head of Service.

This is contained in a statement issued by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, in Enugu on Tuesday.

According to the list, other aides include: Ken Chukwuegbo, Principal Secretary; Tony Okenwa, State Accountant General; Ms. Angela Nnamani, Executive Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service; and Prof. Linda Egbo, Special Adviser, Public Financial Management.

Others are: Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Special Adviser, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Dubem Onyia (Jnr), Special Adviser, Donor Relations; Mike Ogbuekwe, Special Adviser, Agriculture; and Osinachi Nnajieze, Special Adviser, Legal.

The list also include: Fred Nnajiofor, Chief of Protocol; Osita Onuma, Senior Advisor Digital Transformation, Technology, Innovation, Industries of the Future and Industrial Strategy; Ozurumba Elechi Afigbo, Senior Special Assistant, Delivery Unit; and Dan Nwomeh, Senior Special Assistant, Mainstream Media.

Also on the list are, Reuben Onyishi, Senior Special Assistant, New Media; Uche Anichukwu, Senior Special Assistant, External Relations; Juliet Okonkwo, Senior Special Assistant, Legal and Inter-ministerial; Mrs Loiusa Chinedu-Okeke, Senior Special Assistant, Policy and Project Management; and Vincent Onyeabor, Senior Special Assistant, Security Matters.

Also, Nonso Nwankwo, Senior Special Assistant, ICT; Mrs Adenike Okebu, Senior Special Assistant, Revenue; Dan Chukwuma, Senior Special Assistant, Protocol; Joshua Ejeh, Special Assistant, Research and Publication; and Mrs Sandra Chinweuba George, Special Assistant, Revenue Generation and Monitoring./(NAN)

 

_______________________________

Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank

For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=88892

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us