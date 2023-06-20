Governor Mbah Appoints Chief Of Staff, 23 Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, has approved the appointment of Victor Udeh, as his Chief of Staff and Kenneth Ugwu as the Head of Service.

This is contained in a statement issued by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, in Enugu on Tuesday.

According to the list, other aides include: Ken Chukwuegbo, Principal Secretary; Tony Okenwa, State Accountant General; Ms. Angela Nnamani, Executive Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service; and Prof. Linda Egbo, Special Adviser, Public Financial Management.

Others are: Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Special Adviser, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Dubem Onyia (Jnr), Special Adviser, Donor Relations; Mike Ogbuekwe, Special Adviser, Agriculture; and Osinachi Nnajieze, Special Adviser, Legal.

The list also include: Fred Nnajiofor, Chief of Protocol; Osita Onuma, Senior Advisor Digital Transformation, Technology, Innovation, Industries of the Future and Industrial Strategy; Ozurumba Elechi Afigbo, Senior Special Assistant, Delivery Unit; and Dan Nwomeh, Senior Special Assistant, Mainstream Media.

Also on the list are, Reuben Onyishi, Senior Special Assistant, New Media; Uche Anichukwu, Senior Special Assistant, External Relations; Juliet Okonkwo, Senior Special Assistant, Legal and Inter-ministerial; Mrs Loiusa Chinedu-Okeke, Senior Special Assistant, Policy and Project Management; and Vincent Onyeabor, Senior Special Assistant, Security Matters.

Also, Nonso Nwankwo, Senior Special Assistant, ICT; Mrs Adenike Okebu, Senior Special Assistant, Revenue; Dan Chukwuma, Senior Special Assistant, Protocol; Joshua Ejeh, Special Assistant, Research and Publication; and Mrs Sandra Chinweuba George, Special Assistant, Revenue Generation and Monitoring./(NAN)





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



