Gunmen Attack Residence Of INEC’s REC In Kogi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says gunmen have attacked the residence of its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The commission, in a post made available on X, said the attack happened around 3:30 am today, Friday, December 1, 2023.

It noted that the armed men engaged security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcements arrived.

“While no lives were lost, property was destroyed in the ensuing gun battle. A team of combined security personnel have been deployed to protect the residence. This incident occurred a day after a mob besieged our state office,” the statement added.

The commission called for a thorough investigation and enhanced security protection for its personnel and assets in Kogi State.

