W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gunmen Behead Ex-Policeman In Imo

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, February 3rd, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fear has gripped the residents of Oguta Local government area  in Imo State as a retired police officer, Chris Kpatuma  was beheaded by Gunmen .

African Examiner gathered that the retired policeman was murdered on his farm and his severed body brought back to his house by his attackers.

A family source, who craved for anonymity, said the killing of the retired policeman popularly known as Hipis had thrown the family into sadness.



The traditional ruler of the community, Eze Blaise Ubah, said the murder had been reported to the police.

When contacted, the police spokesperson for the state command, Mike Abattam, said investigation into the matter had commenced.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=73368

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us