Gunmen Behead Ex-Policeman In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fear has gripped the residents of Oguta Local government area in Imo State as a retired police officer, Chris Kpatuma was beheaded by Gunmen .

African Examiner gathered that the retired policeman was murdered on his farm and his severed body brought back to his house by his attackers.

A family source, who craved for anonymity, said the killing of the retired policeman popularly known as Hipis had thrown the family into sadness.

The traditional ruler of the community, Eze Blaise Ubah, said the murder had been reported to the police.

When contacted, the police spokesperson for the state command, Mike Abattam, said investigation into the matter had commenced.