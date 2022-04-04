Kogi Not Owing Worker’s Salary– Yahaya Bello

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi says no state government worker is being owed salary under his administration, challenging anyone being owed to come out openly with a proof.

Bello made this known while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, noting that workers welfare remained a priority to him.

He urged Nigerians to judge him by his numerous developmental projects and performance in the state and not on lies being peddled by some individuals.

The governor said that if the allegations were true, the state government workers and unions which they belong to would have longed protested.

Bello also urged Nigerians to visit the state government’s websites; www.kogipedia.net and www.kogistate.gov.ng to see some of the projects undertaken by his administration and clarity on workers’ salaries.

“First, let me implore the media to please come up with one state civil servant who would come on air and present his pay slip and bank statement and claim that Kogi State is owing him.

“Number two, these various workers have their unions and organisations. The Union leaderships and not making noise, who are those that are complaining.

“When you continue to mention this issue of salary, I want you to take statistics, empirical facts of various states up till date, how many states have performed above Kogi State in terms of salary payment,” he said.

“And, I want to assure you that if we are not paying salaries, workers themselves, their unions, would have cried out