Harrysong Calls For Privacy From Fans After Chats With Wife Leak Online

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri better known as Harrysong, has reacted to the controversial leaked chats between him and his wife, which showed him asking for termination of her pregnancy.

The singer took to his Instagram story on Thursday asking the public to let his family privacy at this time.

Harrysong writes: “After much reflection and discussions with my family, I have decided to put this out to my fans and well wishers that while this is undoubtedly a challenging time for my family on the stories making rounds on social media of the problems my wife and I are having. I am appealing to members of the public to respect my family’s privacy this period.”

This development is coming after chats between him and his wife, Alexer Peres Gopa went viral on social media which sparked reactions from netizens.

In the screenshots, Harrysong and his wife were obviously in the middle of a quarrel and he appeared resolute that she terminate her pregnancy as he cited financial concerns while accusing the wife of neglecting household responsibilities.

“And please this is the third time I’m repeating this to you, take off that pregnancy, I will not be responsible for no more child from you. Take it off now, since you have abandoned my grandmother and refused to cook in the house with the 100k I just sent to you just now?

can use that 100k go go take off the pregnancy, final,” the screenshot read







