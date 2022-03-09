UN Honours Prof Ezeilo, For Advancing Rights Of Women In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In recognition of her efforts in advancing rights of Women in Nigeria and beyond, the United Nations (UN), has conferred ‘Civil Society Excellence Award’ on renowned Social Crusader, and Founder of famous Non- governmental organization, (NGO) Women Aid Collective Prof. (Mrs) Joy Ezeilo.

The Ex- Enugu State Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Senior lecturer at the Enugu campus of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), added the new feather to her cap yesterday at the inaugural International Women’s Day Awards gala, held at the United States Consul General’s residence in Lagos, South West Nigeria.

Our Correspondent reports that the exercise was the brain child of the United Nations entity for Gender equality and the empowerment of (UN Women), alongside the United Nations Development programme UNDP.

United Nations (Women) Representatives to Nigeria and (ECOWAS), Ms. Comfort Camptey, and Resident Representative of UNDP in Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed Yahya, had in a letter of invite earlier sent to professor Ezeilo, and jointly signed by the duo, explained that the category award gala is aimed at celebrating Champions in promoting Women’s leadership and Gender equality in Nigeria.

The document read thus: “in recognition of your efforts in advancing this mandate, the Steering Committee of the awards gala have selected you as a finalist in the category for Civil Society.

“The award is convened in partnership with the British High Commission, the European Union, delegation and the Embassies of France, Germany, and the United States of America.

Ezeilo, professor of Public Law, and Dean Emeritus, Faculty of Law, (UNN), Enugu Campus, had expressed appreciation to God and the organizers for the honour done her.

The Head of Department of Public Law, UNN, said “in fact, the way they did it, I didn’t even know that I won. I was just invited, and was announced winner at the event.

Ezeilo, who had also served as a former United Nations Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, especially women and children (August 1, 2008 to July 31st 2014), added “I think it is a very big thing which should captured in our media reports, because it has not been reported in any media platform.

She was Member, United Nations Secretary General’s Civil Society Advisory Board on Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse between (2019- 2021).

Professor Ezeilo, is the Founding Director, Women’s Aid Collective (WACOL)/Tamar Sexual Assault and Referral Centre, and Chairperson, Sexual Assault Referral Network, Nigeria.