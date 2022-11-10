Hoodlums Raze INEC Office In Osun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hoodlums have razed the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) office located at Oke-Iresi area of Ede in Ede-South Local Government Area of Osun Statem

African Examiner gathered the arsonists stormed the office in the early hours of Thursday with petrol to carry out the act. Our correspondent learnt that the hoodlums targeted the main offices of the commission and the documents therein.

A resident of town Taiwo said: “The prompt intervention of men of fire service stopped the fore from spreading to the hall and other sections of the office.

“Firefighters recovered bread, petrol kegs and fix-cap and knives used by the hoodlums. They made petrol bomb to carry out the attack by soaking bread in petrol.

They really tried by extinguishing the fire. I hope that vital documents of INEC is still safe because the fire gut some offices.”

The spokesperson of Osun INEC, Mrs Oluwaseun Osimosu confirmed the incident, adding that the Resident Electoral Commissioner Dr Mutiu Agboke will brief journalists on the development later in the day.