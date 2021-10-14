How I Helped To Release Nnamdi Kanu In 2017 – Soludo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6 Anambra State guber election, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, stated that he and a few other prominent Igbo Indigenes aided the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in 2017.

Soludo disclosed this during an APGA political rally at Attani, Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA), Anambra State, where he addressed party faithful and his supporters.

According to the former Central Bank Governor, he led 12 prominent Igbos to Abuja for the release of Kanu in 2017 and he added that he would continue to protect the interest of Igbos in all their endeavours.

He said: “Let me remind us that I have been championing the cause of Igbos. In 2017, when Nnamdi Kanu was refused bail; I led 12-prominent personalities from Igboland to Kuje Prison, where we facilitated his release.

“I was the one that addressed journalists after the visit and a few days later, he was released. By that time, I did not know him.”

Soludo stated that he was talking about the issue since there was a need to form a formidable unit that will negotiate the progress and status of Igbos in Nigeria.

We need a platform, where Igbos will be in the forefront and not at the rear, and APGA is the platform.

“The welfare of the South East can be achieved through proper dialogue and negotiation and not by arms struggle and destruction of life and property,’’ Soludo stressed.























